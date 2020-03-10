BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages forecast that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BEST’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. BEST posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BEST.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEST. Oppenheimer began coverage on BEST in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

NYSE:BEST traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BEST has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BEST during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BEST during the third quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BEST during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BEST during the third quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BEST during the third quarter worth approximately $5,245,000. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

