Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Research Coverage Started at First Analysis

Equities research analysts at First Analysis began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

BILL traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 650,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.20. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $64.12.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. August Capital Management V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $294,231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

