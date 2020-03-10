BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Price Down 11.9%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price fell 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $29.14, 639,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 706,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTAI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.53.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. On average, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

