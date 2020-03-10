Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BIR. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.40.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE BIR traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.07. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$0.97 and a one year high of C$4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.