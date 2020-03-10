Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Lowered to C$1.60 at Canaccord Genuity

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$1.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Laurentian set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.40.

BIR stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.07. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$4.00. The stock has a market cap of $369.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

