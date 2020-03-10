Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $126.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $189,265.63 and $126.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, HitBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00525662 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00120893 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00113172 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002978 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001844 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000500 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.