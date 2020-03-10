BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target Cut to C$7.80

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Pi Financial from C$9.50 to C$7.80 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

BlackBerry stock traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.77. 3,969,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,253. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$5.15 and a 12-month high of C$13.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$370.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Gayle Stymiest sold 10,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total value of C$84,800.00.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

