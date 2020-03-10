BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) Trading Down 12.1%

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)’s share price dropped 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.65, approximately 846,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 443,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,202,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 294,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

