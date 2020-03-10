Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $200.00

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 212.78 ($2.80), with a volume of 40796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.78 ($2.80).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of $158.94 million and a P/E ratio of 19.08.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

