Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$4.25. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

BNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.78.

Bonterra Energy stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.40. 221,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,534. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 million and a PE ratio of 3.76. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.05 and a 52 week high of C$8.10.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

