Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.78.

TSE BNE traded up C$0.18 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 221,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.05 and a 1-year high of C$8.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.65.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

