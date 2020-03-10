Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $2,650,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.65. 2,696,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

