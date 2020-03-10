BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.94. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $394,017,000 after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,496,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,594,000 after buying an additional 199,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after purchasing an additional 467,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,460,000 after purchasing an additional 651,464 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.79. 5,593,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

