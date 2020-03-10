Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,230. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $176.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

