Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lessened by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $57.93. 24,822,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,909,837. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

