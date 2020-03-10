Brokerages Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.96. Crown reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of CCK traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.56. 2,636,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,723. Crown has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Crown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Crown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Crown by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.