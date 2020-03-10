Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Announce $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,464,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 23.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after buying an additional 581,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 360.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,527,000 after buying an additional 461,220 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after buying an additional 214,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock traded down $10.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.69. 929,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,839. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.59 and a 200 day moving average of $165.12. IDEX has a 12 month low of $132.80 and a 12 month high of $178.14.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

