Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.46. International Game Technology reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

IGT stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,925,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,816. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

