Brokerages Anticipate P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $60.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. 7,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,950. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $214.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

