Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Brokerages predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.43. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Cfra boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 420,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,113,000 after buying an additional 75,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.