Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $61,001,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $49,180,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. 1,384,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,907. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $54.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

