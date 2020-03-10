Brokerages Set $53.00 Target Price for Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Seacor’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $53.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seacor an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of CKH stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. 155,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,288. Seacor has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million. Seacor had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CKH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seacor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Seacor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seacor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

