Brokerages Set Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) PT at $10.75

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADMS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

ADMS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 390,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,891. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.65. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 335.30% and a negative net margin of 192.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

