Brokerages Set Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Price Target at $17.33

Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,807.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Banc of California by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Banc of California by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 678,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $741.05 million, a P/E ratio of 403.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

