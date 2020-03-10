Brokerages Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Target Price at $32.09

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $22.84. 15,022,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,645,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Corning by 640.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

