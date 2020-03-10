Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Price Target at C$8.25

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE CPG traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.73. 12,835,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.96. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$6.30. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

