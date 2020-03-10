Brokerages Set Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) PT at $7.21

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

ESTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday.

ESTE traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 39,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,088. The firm has a market cap of $160.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.11. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 14,252.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 731,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 726,897 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

