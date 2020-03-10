Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) PT at €21.73

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €21.96 ($25.53).

Several research analysts have commented on IFXA shares. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.80 ($24.19) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.