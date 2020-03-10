Brokerages Set Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) PT at $6.75

Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.69.

Several research analysts have commented on MEET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Meet Group from $5.00 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from to in a report on Thursday.

Get Meet Group alerts:

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $315,427.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEET. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Meet Group by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,576,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,900 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Meet Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,729,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meet Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 499,427 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meet Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,280,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 284,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meet Group by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 216,658 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEET traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,038,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Meet Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.