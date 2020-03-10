Brokerages Set Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) PT at $123.08

Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.92.

NVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NVRO traded down $8.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.53. The stock had a trading volume of 393,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,419. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37. Nevro has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 68,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,803,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,689,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

