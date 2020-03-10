Brokerages Set Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Price Target at $41.00

Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Parsons to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Parsons by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after buying an additional 82,382 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 28.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,830,000 after buying an additional 225,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after buying an additional 544,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 78,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Parsons by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 222,454 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSN stock traded down $3.73 on Wednesday, hitting $33.55. 328,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. Parsons has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $45.40.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

