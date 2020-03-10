Brokerages Set Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Price Target at $11.44

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

PTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Hague sold 12,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $39,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,895 shares in the company, valued at $972,122.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,629 shares of company stock worth $312,828. Insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the third quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Polarityte by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Polarityte by 91.7% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polarityte stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 969,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,640. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.18. Polarityte has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

