Brokerages Set Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT at $32.63

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,409. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

