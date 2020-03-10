Brokerages Set TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) PT at $12.50

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIVO. BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ TIVO traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 977,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,624. The company has a market capitalization of $893.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TiVo has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TiVo will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIVO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TiVo during the 4th quarter worth $15,046,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TiVo by 543.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 995,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 840,719 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TiVo during the 4th quarter worth $3,516,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TiVo by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 846,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 389,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TiVo by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 312,233 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

