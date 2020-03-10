Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Shares Down 11.1%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)’s stock price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.83 and last traded at $54.84, 4,113,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 177% from the average session volume of 1,485,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46.

Brookfield Asset Management shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 1st.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.49. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,855,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,287,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,368,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,657 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,888,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.