Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 780,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $10,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,325,000 after acquiring an additional 187,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,040,000 after acquiring an additional 185,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 638,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,688,000 after acquiring an additional 167,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

BIP stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.538 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,071.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

