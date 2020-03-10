Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. 260,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $774.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.90 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,178,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 476,803 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

