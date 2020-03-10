Camellia (LON:CAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7,550.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7,550 ($99.32) and last traded at GBX 7,700 ($101.29), with a volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,150 ($107.21).

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,460.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,029.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15.

About Camellia (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

