Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading 9.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)’s share price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24, 1,939,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 166% from the average session volume of 728,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Specifically, insider Marcus Lemonis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $537,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 257,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,592.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melvin Flanigan bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $186,340.00. Insiders purchased a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $832,140 in the last three months. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The company has a market cap of $747.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.94.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The company had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,437.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,031 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $722,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.