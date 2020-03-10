Canaccord Genuity Cuts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$1.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTE. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.44.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,046,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,257. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.57 and a 52-week high of C$3.13. The company has a market cap of $353.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran acquired 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

