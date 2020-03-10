Canaccord Genuity Cuts TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target to C$3.00

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Laurentian lowered their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on TORC Oil and Gas and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.40.

Shares of TSE TOG traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.70. 2,472,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $663.22 million and a PE ratio of -425.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.84. TORC Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.46.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

