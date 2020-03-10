Canaccord Genuity Lowers Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$25.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$45.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.44.

CNQ traded up C$0.63 on Tuesday, reaching C$22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,741,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,508. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.05 and a 1 year high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$600,600.00. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$1,350,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at C$3,452,721.90. Insiders have sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock worth $6,707,507 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

