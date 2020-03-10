Canaccord Genuity Lowers Crew Energy (TSE:CR) to Hold

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.30 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.81.

CR stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 581,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 million and a P/E ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.51.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 849,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,435.32. Insiders bought a total of 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,230 in the last ninety days.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

