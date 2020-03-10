Canaccord Genuity Lowers ENTREC (TSE:ENT) Price Target to C$0.05

ENTREC (TSE:ENT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.10 to C$0.05 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of ENT traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,934. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,087.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. ENTREC has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.15.
About ENTREC
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for ENTREC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENTREC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.