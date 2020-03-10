Canaccord Genuity Lowers ENTREC (TSE:ENT) Price Target to C$0.05

ENTREC (TSE:ENT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.10 to C$0.05 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of ENT traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,934. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,087.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. ENTREC has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.15.

About ENTREC

ENTREC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides heavy haul transportation and crane solutions to the oil and natural gas, construction, petrochemical, mining, and power generation industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates from 13 locations throughout western Canada, North Dakota, Colorado, and Texas with a fleet of 200 cranes, 750 multi-wheeled trailers, and 190 tractors, as well as approximately 375 lines of specialized platform trailers.

