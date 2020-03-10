Canaccord Genuity Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$40.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.07.

Shares of SU traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,230,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,702. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$24.60 and a 1 year high of C$46.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.76.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

