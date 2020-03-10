Canaccord Genuity Lowers Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$0.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.85 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$1.30 price target on Trican Well Service and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.13.

TCW traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,970. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The firm has a market cap of $217.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.00. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$1.73.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

