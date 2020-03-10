Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$121.50.

CNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

TSE CNR traded up C$6.02 on Thursday, hitting C$109.61. 3,688,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,233. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$122.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$120.17. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$102.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total value of C$1,003,692.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,879,540.23. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at C$32,822.46. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,451 shares of company stock valued at $427,559 and sold 25,798 shares valued at $3,100,524.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

