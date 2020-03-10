Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Buys C$301,000.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.75, for a total transaction of C$815,014.00.

On Monday, December 30th, William Robert Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.97, for a total transaction of C$1,259,100.00.

On Friday, December 20th, William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total transaction of C$1,350,375.00.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.06. 17,741,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,508. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$19.05 and a 52 week high of C$42.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Several brokerages have commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

