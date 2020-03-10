Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

CSWC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. National Securities cut Capital Southwest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of CSWC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.37. 287,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,918. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.68%.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 4,150 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $75,654.50. Insiders acquired 5,687 shares of company stock valued at $106,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 41.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.