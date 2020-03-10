Card Factory (LON:CARD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $70.15

Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.15 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 72.45 ($0.95), with a volume of 781102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.45 ($0.95).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARD shares. Peel Hunt raised Card Factory to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Card Factory to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Card Factory to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 130 ($1.71).

Get Card Factory alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $247.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.04.

In related news, insider Karen Hubbard purchased 25,000 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,939.75).

About Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.